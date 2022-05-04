| Madrid
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 04.05.2022 | Caja Mágica
Not started
-
-
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

-

Related matches

N. Djokovic (1)
N. Djokovic (1)
A. Murray (WC)
A. Murray (WC)
from 23:00
from 23:00
from 23:00
C. Alcaraz (7)
C. Alcaraz (7)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

ATP Madrid

‘I shouldn’t have a chance’- Murray on first clash against Djokovic in five years at Madrid Open

37 minutes ago

ATP Madrid

Djokovic improves to 18-0 against Monfils to advance in Madrid

12 hours ago

LIVE MATCH

ATP Madrid - 4 May 2022

Follow the ATP Madrid Tennis match live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 4 May 2022.

Find up to date ATP Madrid results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.