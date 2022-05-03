A. De Minaur vs J. Sinner | Madrid
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 03.05.2022 | Caja Mágica
Not started
A. De Minaur
J. Sinner (10)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Alex De Minaur - Jannik Sinner
Players Overview
AlexDe Minaur
Australia
- ATP ranking22
- ATP points1736
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
JannikSinner
Italy
- ATP ranking12
- ATP points3015
- Age20
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
2 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
A. De Minaur
J. Sinner
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad