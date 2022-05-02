B. van de Zandschulp vs P. Carreño | Madrid
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 02.05.2022 | Caja Mágica
Not started
B. van de Zandschulp
B. van de Zandschulp
P. Carreño (16)
P. Carreño (16)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Botic van de Zandschulp - Pablo Carreño

Players Overview

Botic-van de Zandschulp-headshot
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Netherlands
Netherlands
  • ATP ranking31
  • ATP points1294
  • Age26
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight83kg
Pablo-Carreño-headshot
PabloCarreño
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking18
  • ATP points2135
  • Age30
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

B. van de Zandschulp

P. Carreño

Related matches

C. Gimeno (WC)
C. Gimeno (WC)
G. Monfils
G. Monfils
from 11:00
L. Harris
L. Harris
A. Davidovich
A. Davidovich
from 11:00
C. Norrie (9)
C. Norrie (9)
S. Kwon (Q)
S. Kwon (Q)
from 11:00
N. Basilashvili
N. Basilashvili
F. Fognini
F. Fognini
from 11:00
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

ATP Madrid

'I know I belong here' - GB's Draper stuns Sonego, Evans also through

16 hours ago

LIVE MATCH

ATP Madrid - 2 May 2022

Follow the ATP Madrid Tennis match live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 2 May 2022.

Find up to date ATP Madrid results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.