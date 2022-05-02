B. van de Zandschulp vs P. Carreño | Madrid
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 02.05.2022 | Caja Mágica
Not started
B. van de Zandschulp
P. Carreño (16)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Botic van de Zandschulp - Pablo Carreño
Players Overview
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Netherlands
- ATP ranking31
- ATP points1294
- Age26
- Height1.88m
- Weight83kg
PabloCarreño
Spain
- ATP ranking18
- ATP points2135
- Age30
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
B. van de Zandschulp
P. Carreño
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad