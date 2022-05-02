H. Hurkacz vs H. Dellien | Madrid
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 02.05.2022 | Caja Mágica
Not started
H. Hurkacz (12)
H. Dellien (Q)
from 23:00
Players Overview
HubertHurkacz
Poland
- ATP ranking14
- ATP points3008
- Age25
- Height1.96m
- Weight-
HugoDellien
Bolivia
- ATP ranking81
- ATP points775
- Age28
- Height1.78m
- Weight75kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
H. Hurkacz
H. Dellien
