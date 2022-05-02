J. Brooksby vs R. Bautista | Madrid
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 02.05.2022 | Caja Mágica
Not started
J. Brooksby
R. Bautista (17)
from 23:00
Jenson Brooksby - Roberto Bautista
Players Overview
JensonBrooksby
United States
- ATP ranking42
- ATP points1107
- Age21
- Height-
- Weight-
RobertoBautista
Spain
- ATP ranking19
- ATP points1993
- Age34
- Height1.83m
- Weight76kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
J. Brooksby
R. Bautista
