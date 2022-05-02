J. Brooksby vs R. Bautista | Madrid
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 02.05.2022 | Caja Mágica
Not started
J. Brooksby
R. Bautista (17)
from 23:00
Jenson Brooksby - Roberto Bautista

Players Overview

Jenson-Brooksby-headshot
JensonBrooksby
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking42
  • ATP points1107
  • Age21
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Roberto-Bautista-headshot
RobertoBautista
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking19
  • ATP points1993
  • Age34
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight76kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

J. Brooksby

R. Bautista

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.