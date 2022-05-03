L. Pouille vs S. Tsitsipas | Madrid
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 03.05.2022 | Caja Mágica
Not started
L. Pouille (WC)
S. Tsitsipas (4)
from 23:00
Lucas Pouille - Stefanos Tsitsipas
Players Overview
LucasPouille
France
- ATP ranking174
- ATP points338
- Age28
- Height1.85m
- Weight81kg
StefanosTsitsipas
Greece
- ATP ranking5
- ATP points5690
- Age23
- Height1.96m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
2 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
L. Pouille
S. Tsitsipas
