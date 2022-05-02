M. Kecmanovic vs A. Bublik | Madrid
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 02.05.2022 | Caja Mágica
Not started
M. Kecmanovic
M. Kecmanovic
A. Bublik
A. Bublik
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Miomir Kecmanovic - Alexander Bublik

Players Overview

Miomir-Kecmanovic-headshot
MiomirKecmanovic
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP ranking32
  • ATP points1291
  • Age22
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-
Alexander-Bublik-headshot
AlexanderBublik
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
  • ATP ranking33
  • ATP points1263
  • Age24
  • Height1.98m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Miomir-Kecmanovic-headshot
MiomirKecmanovic
Serbia
Serbia
Alexander-Bublik-headshot
AlexanderBublik
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

M. Kecmanovic

A. Bublik

Related matches

C. Gimeno (WC)
C. Gimeno (WC)
G. Monfils
G. Monfils
from 11:00
L. Harris
L. Harris
A. Davidovich
A. Davidovich
from 11:00
C. Norrie (9)
C. Norrie (9)
S. Kwon (Q)
S. Kwon (Q)
from 11:00
N. Basilashvili
N. Basilashvili
F. Fognini
F. Fognini
from 11:00
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

ATP Madrid

'I know I belong here' - GB's Draper stuns Sonego, Evans also through

16 hours ago

LIVE MATCH

ATP Madrid - 2 May 2022

Follow the ATP Madrid Tennis match live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 2 May 2022.

Find up to date ATP Madrid results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.