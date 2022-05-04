‘I shouldn’t have a chance’- Andy Murray on first clash against Novak Djokovic in five years at Madrid Open

Andy Murray had originally elected to miss out on the entire clay-court season, but reversed his decision after being handed a wild card for Madrid. His last match against Novak Djokovic came at the Qatar Open in January 2017 when he was world No. 1. Djokovic emerged victorious after three sets. The Serb overcame Gael Monfils in his second-round match after receiving a bye in the first round.