N. Djokovic vs A. Murray | Madrid
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 04.05.2022 | Caja Mágica
Not started
N. Djokovic (1)
N. Djokovic (1)
A. Murray (WC)
A. Murray (WC)
from 23:00
Novak Djokovic - Andy Murray

Players Overview

Novak-Djokovic-headshot
NovakDjokovic
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP ranking1
  • ATP points8400
  • Age34
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-
Andy-Murray-headshot
AndyMurray
Scotland
Scotland
  • ATP ranking78
  • ATP points783
  • Age34
  • Height1.9m
  • Weight-

‘I shouldn’t have a chance’- Andy Murray on first clash against Novak Djokovic in five years at Madrid Open

Andy Murray had originally elected to miss out on the entire clay-court season, but reversed his decision after being handed a wild card for Madrid. His last match against Novak Djokovic came at the Qatar Open in January 2017 when he was world No. 1. Djokovic emerged victorious after three sets. The Serb overcame Gael Monfils in his second-round match after receiving a bye in the first round.

James Hilsum
By
James Hilsum
Published 04/05/2022 at 08:43 GMT
Read all

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Novak-Djokovic-headshot
NovakDjokovic
Serbia
Serbia
Andy-Murray-headshot
AndyMurray
Scotland
Scotland
3

Wins

5 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

N. Djokovic

A. Murray

