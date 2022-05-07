N. Djokovic vs C. Alcaraz | Madrid
Men's Singles | Semifinal | 07.05.2022 | Manolo Santana
Live
In Progress
N. Djokovic (1)
N. Djokovic (1)
0
C. Alcaraz (7)
C. Alcaraz (7)
0
Advertisement
Ad

Novak Djokovic - Carlos Alcaraz

Live commentary

15.20
15.15
Live comment icon
DJOKOVIC LAUDS RISING STAR OF TENNIS
"His growth, his improvement, and his journey particularly the last six months has been amazing. I praise his game without a doubt. He's fantastic for our sport, no doubt. I think it's great that we have a young player who is doing so well and giving a new fresh breath to the tennis world. Seeing that and knowing that he's a very nice guy, very humble with good values, it's a perfect combination."
Djoker on Alcaraz
15.10
Live comment icon
FEARLESS TEENAGER READY TO EMBRACE THE OCCASION
"Of course there are going to be nerves, but I'm going to try to manage them in the best possible way, and I'm going to try to give a good level. I know that I'm going to have opportunities, and of course the training that I have had with him this week, it helps me a little bit to know how to face him."
Carlos Alcaraz

Statistics

Players Overview

Novak-Djokovic-headshot
NovakDjokovic
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP ranking1
  • ATP points8400
  • Age34
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-
Carlos-Alcaraz-headshot
CarlosAlcaraz
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking9
  • ATP points3818
  • Age19
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight72kg

Related matches

Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

ATP Madrid

‘I kept fighting' - Zverev overcomes serving woes to set up Tsitsipas showdown

5 hours ago

ATP Madrid

'It means a lot' - Alcaraz delighted with win over 'best player in history on clay' Nadal

20 hours ago

LIVE MATCH

ATP Madrid - 7 May 2022

Follow the ATP Madrid Tennis match live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 7 May 2022.

Find up to date ATP Madrid results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.