N. Djokovic vs C. Alcaraz | Madrid
Men's Singles | Semifinal | 07.05.2022 | Manolo Santana
Live
In Progress
N. Djokovic (1)
0
C. Alcaraz (7)
0
Live commentary
15.20
15.15
DJOKOVIC LAUDS RISING STAR OF TENNIS
"His growth, his improvement, and his journey particularly the last six months has been amazing. I praise his game without a doubt. He's fantastic for our sport, no doubt. I think it's great that we have a young player who is doing so well and giving a new fresh breath to the tennis world. Seeing that and knowing that he's a very nice guy, very humble with good values, it's a perfect combination."
Djoker on Alcaraz
15.10
FEARLESS TEENAGER READY TO EMBRACE THE OCCASION
"Of course there are going to be nerves, but I'm going to try to manage them in the best possible way, and I'm going to try to give a good level. I know that I'm going to have opportunities, and of course the training that I have had with him this week, it helps me a little bit to know how to face him."
Carlos Alcaraz
Players Overview
NovakDjokovic
Serbia
- ATP ranking1
- ATP points8400
- Age34
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
CarlosAlcaraz
Spain
- ATP ranking9
- ATP points3818
- Age19
- Height1.85m
- Weight72kg