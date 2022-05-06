R. Nadal vs C. Alcaraz | Madrid
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 06.05.2022 | Manolo Santana
R. Nadal (3)
2
6
1
C. Alcaraz (7)
6
1
3
Rafael Nadal - Carlos Alcaraz
Live commentary
NADAL 2-6 6-1 1-2 ALCARAZ
It’s spirited stuff from Alcaraz who still believes he can overcome his ankle and Nadal to make the last four. He misses a very make-able pass for 15-30 but then unleashes a stunning forehand winner on the stretch before riding the buzz of that shot through the next couple of points to come through. He seems to be moving much better now.
NADAL 2-6 6-1 1-1 ALCARAZ
Solid work from Rafa. He keeps looping that forehand deep and purposeful and Alcaraz is leaking errors. Two big serves seal a hold to 15 and we remain intriguingly poised in this decider.
NADAL 2-6 6-1 0-1 ALCARAZ
Nadal kicks off with a brutal forehand but Carlos responds with one of his own before a wide ace suggests he might be competitive after all. Nadal blasts long and another wide ace gets the youngster off on the front foot.
Dangerous times for Nadal, who must have thought the injury was going to takes its toll. It doesn't seem to be the case and the 21-time major winner needs to lock in again right now after a spell of such stop-start tennis.
Statistics
1
Sets won
1
Players Overview
RafaelNadal
Spain
- ATP ranking4
- ATP points6435
- Age35
- Height1.85m
- Weight85kg
CarlosAlcaraz
Spain
- ATP ranking9
- ATP points3818
- Age19
- Height1.85m
- Weight72kg
