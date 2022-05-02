Andy Murray produced some of his best tennis since returning from injury to beat Dominc Thiem 6-3 6-4 and progress to the last 32 of the Madrid Open.

Both players have struggled for form in the past 18 months, with each recovering from injuries and a loss of form and ranking points.

Ad

And while neither are at the height of their powers on a clay court, they looked desperate to impress a Madrid crowd and advance in the competition.

Wimbledon Murray 'not supportive' of Wimbledon's ban on Russians and Belarusians 11 HOURS AGO

But Murray, a two-time winner in Madrid, was simply too powerful for Thiem, himself a two-time finalist in Madrid.

Murray looked confident on serve and made the stronger start as an off-colour Thiem struggled to cope with the Brit's energy.

And the Scot - no longer so light on his feet - impressed the Madrid crowd with a series of brilliant drop shots that confounded his opponent.

Thiem forced deuce at 2-2 on the Murray serve but the former world number one looked steely as he held serve.

And then a brilliant return of serve and drop shot saw Murray force the first break point of the match, which he took gratefully as Thiem found the net.

Another excellent drop shot and an ace saw Murray hold to love to consolidate the break, and after Thiem held, Murray had the chance to serve for the match.

A wonderful backhand passing shot saw Thiem quickly 30-0 up, putting the pressure on the Scot, but Murray responded coolly with three massive serves to go 40-30 up, before roaring at the crowd as Thiem hit the net and handed Murray the game and first set.

Thiem, usually a force on clay but without much time on court in 2022, looked heavy on his feet too, but he forced a break point on the Murray serve in the second game of the second set.

Murray saved the first with a massive serve, but the two-time French Open finalist made Murray wait ten more minutes before the Scot could finally hold as the two players dug deep in deuce, the Austrian finally hitting the net on a Murray advantage.

And then Murray had break point as Thiem twice hit the net on serve, screaming in frustration after each unforced error. Once again, Murray needed only one break point as exasperated Thiem once again hit the net.

Murray consolidated the break in no time as Thiem struggled to contain his frustration, and Thiem responded with a hold of his own.

Murray roared his way to another hold, rolling back the years as he raced to land a wonderful drop shot.

A breathtaking rally on the Thiem serve made Murray look every inch a world number one again as the 34-year-old returned two smashes before delicately gliding a drop shot past Thiem. But the Austrian landed a perfect drop of his own in response to hold.

But it was too late for the former world number three because two big serves and a forehand winner later, Murray took the set and match.

ATP Madrid Who will land first blow as clay's 'Big Five' face off for first time? 12 HOURS AGO