Cameron Norrie made is through to the last 32 at the Madrid Open after edging past Kwon Soon-Woo 7-5, 7-5.

The British number one and world number 11 was in exceptional form against an energetic opponent in the first round in Madrid.

Ad

In both sets he battled back from a break down but eventually ran his opponent into the ground with a famous stamina that has proven too much even for some of the world's best in the past 12 months.

ATP Barcelona Norrie battles back to beat Gerasimov and reach Barcelona Open last 16 19/04/2022 AT 21:35

And Norrie admitted that, after feeling ill, he was happy to make it past a tough opponent who took the first 10 points of the night in an electric opening.

"(Kwon) got off to a great start in quick conditions," said Norrie.

"I tried to prepare as well as I could, but he's playing well and came out flying and was really confident. It's exactly the match I needed in the first round and I am happy to get through it.

"I managed to play a bit better than him in the bigger moments and executed well in the last game."

Norrie is rarely outpaced by opponents, but Kwon's start caught even him by surprise.

The South Korean was electric around the court but could not maintain his early intensity throughout the match, with Norrie capitalising on that fact.

Twice a break up, Norrie held his nerve to break back and Kwon began to make unforced errors towards the end of each set.

And while Norrie did not feel 100 per cent himself, he was counting on Kwon's energy levels to dip too.

"I've been a bit sick; I sound like I’ve smoked a pack of ciggies," admitted Norrie.

"But I'm feeling better every day and my energy is increasing, so the biggest thing is I was happy to even play this week, and fortunate to get a win like that against Kwon who was playing well.

"I've been watching him a lot and he's been very good, I just didn't think he could maintain that level, so I got that break back and served really well, I'm really pleased with my performance."

Norrie will face Isner in the round of 32, a titanic player known for his big serves

And Norrie joked he would be 'goalkeeping' against the American and his big serves.

"I'll try to be a goalkeeper for the day," he joked.

"He really likes playing here and he had a really good win, I saw he had 30 aces yesterday.

"I've played him a lot and we always have a battle together, I guess it will be another."

ATP Monte Carlo Norrie, Evans both knocked out in the second round at Monte Carlo 13/04/2022 AT 15:46