Andy Murray has been drawn against Dominic Thiem in the first round of the Madrid Open.

Murray announced in February that he would skip the entire clay-court season, including the French Open, but has now decided he would compete in Madrid. Murray is yet to decide whether he will compete at Roland-Garros in May.

The former British number one takes on Thiem, who went out of the Estoril Open in the first round this week in what was only his second ATP tournament of the 2022 season. The Austrian former world No. 3 has won 17 titles on the ATP tour and !0 of them on clay.

The winner of Murray against Thiem will play Canada's Denis Shapovalov or a qualifier in the second round, while there is a potential for a third round meeting against world No.1 Novak Djokovic.

Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic are all in the top half of the Madrid draw and there is a possibility of the two Spaniards going head-to-head in the quarter-finals. The trio have received first-round byes.

Britain's Jack Draper, who has enjoyed a remarkable rise up the ATP rankings in recent months, will play Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in the first round and the winner will play Serbia Open champion Andrey Rublev of Russia.

World No. 28 Dan Evans will take on Argentina's Federico Delbonis while current British number one Cameron Norrie will face a qualifier.

MADRID OPEN FIRST ROUND DRAW

Top half

Novak Djokovic [1] v Bye

Carlos Gimeno Valero v Gael Monfils

Qualifier v Denis Shapovalov [14]

Hubert Hurkacz [12] v qualifier

Lloyd Harris v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Borna Coric v Roberto Bautista Agut

Bye v Casper Ruud [5]

Rafael Nadal [3] v Bye

Miomir Kecmanovic v Alexander Bublik

Aslan Karatsev v Qualifier

Botic Van de Zandschulp v Pablo Carreno Busta [16]

Cameron Norrie [9] v Qualifier

Filip Krajinovic v John Isner

Nikoloz Basilashvili v Fabio Fognini

Bye v Carlos Alcaraz [7]

Bottom half

Andrey Rublev [6] v Bye

Lorenzo Sonego v Jack Draper

Dan Evans v Federico Delbonis

Jenson Brooksby v Taylor Fritz [11]

Diego Schwartzman [13] v Qualifier

Grigor Dimitrov v qualifier

Lucas Pouille v Karen Khachanov

Bye v Stefanos Tsitsipas [4]

Felix Auger-Aliassime [8] v Bye

Frances Tiafoe v Cristian Garin

Alex De Minaur v Pedro Martinez

Tommy Paul v Jannik Sinner [10]

Reilly Opelka [15] v Sebastian Korda

Ilya Ivashka v Qualifier

Marni Cilic v Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Bye v Alexander Zverev [2]

- - -

