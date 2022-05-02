Novak Djokovic says Rafael Nadal is no longer his son's favourite tennis player, and another Spaniard has taken his place.

Carlos Alcaraz has taken the tennis world by storm this year and is widely tipped as successor to Nadal.

World number one Novak Djokovic is yet to face Alcaraz but trained with him for the first time ahead of this year's Madrid Open.

And the Serb took the chance to compliment the young superstar, admitting he's the new favourite in the Djokovic household.

"Carlos (Alcaraz) is a great person, I really like him, I have so much respect for him," Djokovic said. "Today was the first time I have practised with him, even though I've seen him on the tour for the past year and his journey has been incredible.

"What he has done for the sport is great, not just for Spain, but it's great to have someone so young doing so well. He's a big star already. He's got the whole package.

"In the last month, for my son, Nadal is no longer number one, Alcaraz is his favourite now. He really likes both. He imitates the way they play, Nadal's forehand, and the emotion, it's beautiful."

Nadal, Alcaraz and Djokovic are in the same side of the draw and Djokovic could face is rival Nadal as early as the quarter-finals.

And Djokovic said he was relishing the chance to play Nadal after so many years competing in the sport together while acknowledging his position as a role model for young players like Alcaraz.

"These matches ask a lot of you, mentally, physically," he added. "I've had some amazing battles with Rafa here in Madrid and around the world It's always special."

"Nadal and I have have shared many years in the sport together, we are conscious of our roles in the sport, they are important, to inspire the younger players."

Carlos Alcaraz Image credit: Getty Images

Djokovic was handed a bye into the last-32 and will play either Carlos Gimeno Valero or Gael Monfils.

With Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrew Rublev, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev and Jack Sinner also in action in Madrid, the competition on show almost resembles a Grand Slam.

And Djokovic - a three-time winner in Madrid - said he had never seen Madrid like this in the opening days of the tournament.

"I love the atmosphere, it's very energetic, very dynamic.

"I have never seen this many people here for the opening days of a tournament."

"I have had success in the past years, so the titles and those beautiful moments on the courts give me motivation to come back.

