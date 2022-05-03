Novak Djokovic improved his head-to-head record against Gael Monfils to 18-0 to reach the third round of the Madrid Open.

The world No. 1 was precise and clinical in a 6-3 6-3 win and will next face either Andy Murray or Denis Shapovalov, who meet later in the evening.

Ad

Djokovic is a three-time champion in Madrid and is bidding for his first title of the season.

Tennis Djokovic 'will be ready' for French Open defence, says ex-coach Vajda 2 HOURS AGO

But he produced arguably his best performance of the year to yet again beat Monfils, whose losing streak against the world No. 1 goes back to the 2005 US Open.

Djokovic fought his way out of early trouble, saving two break points from 15-40 down in the third game before the roof was closed due to rain with the score at 2-2.

Djokovic saved another break point after the match resumed and then won three of the next four games to take the set.

It was the first time Djokovic had won the opening set of a match since the second round in Dubai in February.

Djokovic took further control of the contest as he converted another break-point chance to move 2-1 ahead in the second set.

Monfils showed some trademark quick speed around the court to stay alive, but another break in the seventh game saw Djokovic comfortably over the line.

Elsewhere, Marin Cilic won 6-3 3-6 6-4 against Albert Ramos and Hubert Hurkacz battled to a 7-5 6-7 (11) 6-3 win over Hugo Dellien.

Roberto Bautista Agut swept past Jenson Brooksby 6-0 6-2 and Cristian Garin beat Estoril Open runner-up Frances Tiafoe 6-1 6-3 in 61 minutes.

ATP Madrid 'Very nice' Murray sportsmanship, Djokovic 'big challenge' - Madrid Open Diary 7 HOURS AGO