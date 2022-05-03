Novak Djokovic savoured his “best match of the year” as he extended his perfect record against Gael Monfils at the Madrid Open.

It was Djokovic’s first straight-sets victory since the second round of the Dubai Championships in February. In his previous outing in Belgrade he had been taken to three sets in all four matches.

“Probably the best match of the year so far for me,” Djokovic told Tennis TV.

“I haven’t played many matches and am still finding my groove, but a very good win against a very tricky opponent who is so fast, you have to expect you are going to play an extra shot against Gael, one of the quickest, most athletic players in the game.”

The win assures Djokovic of a record-extending 369th week as world No. 1.

Djokovic was clinical on break points, converting all three of his chances, while saving all five that Monfils had on his serve.

A pause early in the match for the roof to be closed due to be rain also seemed to benefit the Serbian.

“These days I have been practising in different conditions, sunny and the ball was bouncing more, and on the practice court it was faster and quicker,” he said.

“Then it’s a rainy day, roof closed, a lot of clay on the court, you have to adapt to that and I felt like I did well in important moments.

“The interruption probably helped me a little bit to get my things together and I broke straight away when we continued so all in all a good performance.”

Djokovic will next face 14th seed Denis Shapovalov or Andy Murray.

