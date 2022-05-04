Carlos Moya has hit back at Patrick Mouratoglou after he cast doubt on Rafa Nadal's prospects at the upcoming French Open.

But Moya - Nadal's primary coach since 2016 - posted a list of facts on social media to counter Mouratoglou's comments, and made his irritation clear at the Frenchman, who now coaches Simona Halep following his successful spell with Williams.

Moya, who quote-tweeted Mouratoglou's comments, wrote: "17 straight years in the top 10, [winning] Roland Garros 2020 after three matches in seven months, [winning] Australian Open 2022 after three matches in six months...a bit of respect and memory."

Mouratoglou's comments came in an appearance on France Television, with the 51-year-old saying: "Nadal is going to play few games and it is very rare that he arrives in Paris with so few games. It will be strange for him.

"Despite his great start to the season, Nadal has always been a player who needed to play many matches. He is not going to arrive in his best shape at Roland-Garros.”

Nadal returned to action this week at the Madrid Open as he steps up his return to full fitness.

The 35-year-old admitted however in the lead-up to the event that he was not going to be in top condition.

"Despite only just finishing my recovery and it being difficult, I really want to play, and play at home since these opportunities are few," he wrote on social media.

"I'll try to do it in the best possible way."

