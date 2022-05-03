Great sportsmanship from Sir Andy

Andy Murray shared a lovely moment with Dominic Thiem at the net after the British star claimed a straight-sets victory to move into the Madrid second round on Monday.

Ad

The former world No. 1, who has spent several seasons dealing with hip problems and recovering from surgeries, gave Thiem some encouraging words, urging him to stay positive in his comeback from a wrist injury that ruled him out for 10 months.

ATP Madrid 'I've hardly played on it!' - Murray delighted after first clay win in two years 15 HOURS AGO

“I hope you feel better soon. I’m glad to see you back, keep going, it takes a lot of time but you’ll be fine,” Murray told the Austrian.

Thiem later told reporters that moment meant a lot to him as the 2020 US Open champion resumes his search for a first victory since returning to competition end of March.

“That was very nice, his words at the net, and I think it’s worth even more from somebody like him who really went through that process,” said Thiem of Murray.

“He is one of the few I guess can imagine that, how tough it is to come back after a major injury, and obviously he is also a role model, how good he came back with his hip injury.”

Beating Djokovic not an obsession for Monfils

Gael Monfils will face Novak Djokovic in Madrid on Tuesday for the 18th time in their professional careers and the Frenchman enters their second-round showdown carrying a 0-17 losing record against his long-time rival.

Djokovic will lose his No. 1 ranking if he falls to Monfils in the Spanish capital, which would make way for Daniil Medvedev – currently out of action recovering from a hernia procedure – to return to the summit of the ATP.

As Djokovic continues his quest to find his best form, having not competed much in 2022, Monfils has an opportunity to finally end his winless streak against the Serb.

Only one of their previous 17 meetings has come on clay and this will be their first clash on the red dirt since 2006.

Monfils is contesting his first clay tournament of the year this week in Madrid, while Djokovic already has five matches on the surface under his belt (one in Monte Carlo and four en route to the final in Belgrade).

“It’s going to be obviously a big challenge for me. I’ve never beaten him in the ATP tour. I’m getting my rhythm back as well and it’s funny because up there they told me he’s getting his rhythm but obviously he has more matches on clay than me, so he’s a little bit fresher,” Monfils told Eurosport on Monday of Djokovic.

“But I feel like tomorrow I’ll play my luck as hard as I can and try to take as much points, moments, decisions on the court to have the opportunity to beat him, but obviously also to build towards the French. Because when you play the best, that’s where you get the most practice.”

Djokovic can't support 'crazy' Wimbledon decision to ban Russian players

It’s understandable if having such a lopsided head-to-head record against one player becomes an obsession but Monfils insists that’s far from the case.

“It’s only for people, people they really want [me to beat him],” said the former world No. 6.

“The guy is better than me. Every match is an opportunity to win it. I try to take some lesson in everything, but I don't really care. He can beat me tomorrow. He can beat me in Rome. He can beat at Roland Garros. Maybe I will get once and that's it. Who cares at the end?”

Help a girl out, Rafa

Tunisian world No. 10 Ons Jabeur shot her shot on Monday, putting it out there that she’s a massive Real Madrid fan and would love it if Rafael Nadal invited her to their Champions League semi-final second leg clash with Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Jabeur is through to the quarter-finals in Madrid for the first time, and is thrilled to be experiencing this kind of success in a city that is home to her favourite football team.

“It feels very special here, especially in a city that I love so much, with Real Madrid winning La Liga the other day, so maybe it’s my time. I wanted to go with Rafa [to the Espanyol game last Saturday] but he didn’t invite me unfortunately,” she said with a laugh, after her victory over Belinda Bencic on Monday.

“I don’t have any tickets or anything for Wednesday but I know a nice person whose name is Rafael Nadal who has access. I’m just going to put it out there; Rafa if you need a plus one or two or three – because my coach and my husband want to go – you can ask the tournament to schedule our matches at the same time so we could go together to support Real Madrid against Man City. They need me, they need my support. Come on, Hala Madrid!”

Always the jokester, Jabeur appealed to the Madrid Open crowd after her win over Bencic, asking them to support her in her next match against Simona Halep.

“I saw Simona playing very well. Just a reminder guys, Simona won against Paula [Badosa] and she’s Spanish so if she wins you have to cheer for me,” laughed Jabeur, who enjoyed a double celebration on Monday, scoring a victory on the first day of Eid.

Point of the day

From the deep return, to the backhand slice, to the feathery drop shot and finally the passing shot that sealed it, this was a perfect point from Jabeur in the last game of her victory over Bencic on Monday.

“I had to, I didn’t want to serve for the match,” said Jabeur of the service break she claimed to wrap up the win, the incredible hot shots she came up with at the end.

“Crazy point, especially at 30-15. I think that point really gave me the power to continue and get the match point. I’m very happy I got the strength at the end of the match.”

Comeback of the day

Jannik Sinner saved three match points and stopped Tommy Paul from serving out the victory late in the second set en route to a three-hour 6-7(4/7), 7-6(7/4), 6-3 win over the American.

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

ATP Madrid Murray roars past Thiem to reach last 32 in Madrid 16 HOURS AGO