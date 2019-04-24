ATP Metz
Singles | Semifinal
A.Bedene VS B.Paire
21 September 2019 Starting from 11:00
Arènes de Metz
LIVE - Aljaž Bedene - Benoît Paire
ATP Metz - 21 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Aljaž Bedene and Benoît Paire live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 21 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Aljaž
Bedene
Bedene
Slovenia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age30
ATP ranking76
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Carreño
4
5
A.Bedene
✓
6
7
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bedene
✓
711
6
G.Simon
69
2
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
A.Bedene
✓
6
6
R.Roumane
4
4
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
A.Zverev
✓
64
77
6
77
A.Bedene
77
64
3
63
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bedene
✓
4
63
6
7
77
B.Paire
6
77
2
5
64
Benoît
Paire
Paire
France
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age30
ATP ranking23
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
Quarter-final
B.Paire
✓
77
6
G.Barrère
64
4
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
B.Paire
✓
3
6
6
R.Gasquet
6
3
4
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bedene
✓
4
63
6
7
77
B.Paire
6
77
2
5
64
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
B.Schnur
2
4
4
B.Paire
✓
6
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Final
B.Paire
3
6
3
H.Hurkacz
✓
6
3
6
