ATP Metz
Singles | 2nd Round
A.Bedene VS G.Simon
19 September 2019 Starting from 12:00
Court Central
LIVE - Aljaž Bedene - Gilles Simon
ATP Metz - 19 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Aljaž Bedene and Gilles Simon live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 19 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Aljaž
Slovenia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age30
ATP ranking76
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
A.Bedene
✓
6
6
R.Roumane
4
4
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
A.Zverev
✓
64
77
6
77
A.Bedene
77
64
3
63
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bedene
✓
4
63
6
7
77
B.Paire
6
77
2
5
64
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Kovalík
3
4
5
A.Bedene
✓
6
6
7
ATP Umag
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Bedene
7
3
3
D.Lajovic
✓
5
6
6
Gilles
France
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age34
ATP ranking37
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
M.Copil
3
4
G.Simon
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Rublev
✓
6
0
G.Simon
2
0
A
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
B.Fratangelo
7
5
5
5
G.Simon
✓
5
7
7
7
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
P.Carreño
✓
7
77
G.Simon
5
64
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
R.Albot
✓
6
6
G.Simon
4
2
