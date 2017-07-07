ATP Metz
Singles | 1st Round

A.Bedene VS R.Roumane

17 September 2019 Starting from 18:00

Court Central
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Aljaž Bedene - Rayane Roumane

ATP Metz - 17 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Aljaž Bedene and Rayane Roumane live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Aljaž Bedene
Aljaž
Bedene
SloveniaSlovenia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    72
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
76
Previous matches
View more matches
Rayane Roumane
Rayane
Roumane
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    19
ATP ranking
-

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Alexander Zverev overpowers Aljaz Bedene to move into second round

Australian Open
15/01/2019

Tennis news - Grigor Dimitrov and Milos Raonic off to winning starts in Brisbane

ATP Brisbane
31/12/2018

Roger Federer charges into second round

Australian Open
16/01/2018

Wimbledon 2017: Roberto Bautista Agut upsets Kei Nishikori, Gilles Muller downs Aljaz Bedene

Wimbledon
07/07/2017