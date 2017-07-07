ATP Metz
Singles | 1st Round
A.Bedene VS R.Roumane
17 September 2019 Starting from 18:00
Court Central
LIVE - Aljaž Bedene - Rayane Roumane
ATP Metz - 17 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Aljaž Bedene and Rayane Roumane live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Aljaž
Bedene
Bedene
Slovenia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age30
ATP ranking76
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
A.Zverev✓
64
77
6
77
A.Bedene
77
64
3
63
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bedene✓
4
63
6
7
77
B.Paire
6
77
2
5
64
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Kovalík
3
4
5
A.Bedene✓
6
6
7
ATP Umag
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Bedene
7
3
3
D.Lajovic✓
5
6
6
ATP Umag
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bedene✓
77
6
J.Sinner
63
3
Rayane
Roumane
Roumane
France
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age19
ATP ranking-
