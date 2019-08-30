ATP Metz
Singles | 1st Round

A.Hoang VS C.Stebe

16 September 2019 Starting from 15:00

Court Central
LIVE - Antoine Hoang - Cedrik-Marcel Stebe

ATP Metz - 16 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Antoine Hoang and Cedrik-Marcel Stebe live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 16 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Antoine Hoang
Antoine
Hoang
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    71
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
100
Cedrik-Marcel Stebe
Cedrik-Marcel
Stebe
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    28
ATP ranking
221
