ATP Metz
Singles | 1st Round
A.Hoang VS C.Stebe
16 September 2019 Starting from 15:00
Court Central
LIVE - Antoine Hoang - Cedrik-Marcel Stebe
ATP Metz - 16 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Antoine Hoang and Cedrik-Marcel Stebe live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 16 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Antoine
Hoang
Hoang
France
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)71
- Age23
ATP ranking100
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Hoang
4
2
4
N.Kyrgios✓
6
6
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
A.Hoang✓
3
6
66
6
6
L.Mayer
6
2
78
1
3
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
A.Hoang
77
0
2
D.Džumhur✓
65
6
6
Roland-Garros men
Singles
3rd Round
A.Hoang
3
2
3
G.Monfils✓
6
6
6
Roland-Garros men
Singles
2nd Round
F.Verdasco
4
6
65
5
A.Hoang✓
6
3
77
7
View more matches
Cedrik-Marcel
Stebe
Stebe
Germany
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age28
ATP ranking221
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
C.Stebe
6
3
5
3
M.Cilic✓
4
6
7
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
F.Krajinovic
3
6
4
66
C.Stebe✓
6
4
6
78
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
P.Gunneswaran✓
6
6
C.Stebe
3
4
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
1st Round
C.Stebe
2
1
S.Kwon✓
6
6
ATP Gstaad
Singles
Final
C.Stebe
3
2
A.Ramos✓
6
6
View more matches
