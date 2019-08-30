ATP Metz
Singles | 2nd Round

A.Hoang VS G.Barrère

18 September 2019 Starting from 14:00

Court Central
User comments

LIVE - Antoine Hoang - Grégoire Barrère

ATP Metz - 18 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Antoine Hoang and Grégoire Barrère live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 18 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Antoine Hoang
Antoine
Hoang
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    71
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
109
Previous matches
Grégoire Barrère
Grégoire
Barrère
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    83
  • Age
    25
ATP ranking
98
Previous matches
