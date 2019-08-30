ATP Metz
Singles | 2nd Round
A.Hoang VS G.Barrère
18 September 2019 Starting from 14:00
Court Central
LIVE - Antoine Hoang - Grégoire Barrère
ATP Metz - 18 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Antoine Hoang and Grégoire Barrère live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 18 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Antoine
Hoang
Hoang
France
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)71
- Age23
ATP ranking109
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
A.Hoang
✓
6
6
C.Stebe
2
3
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Hoang
4
2
4
N.Kyrgios
✓
6
6
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
A.Hoang
✓
3
6
66
6
6
L.Mayer
6
2
78
1
3
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
A.Hoang
77
0
2
D.Džumhur
✓
65
6
6
Roland-Garros men
Singles
3rd Round
A.Hoang
3
2
3
G.Monfils
✓
6
6
6
Grégoire
Barrère
Barrère
France
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age25
ATP ranking98
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
G.Barrère
✓
6
6
H.Hurkacz
2
2
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
G.Barrère
2
2
2
D.Goffin
✓
6
6
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
G.Barrère
✓
77
6
4
65
77
C.Norrie
64
4
6
77
62
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
1st Round
G.Barrère
65
0
C.Norrie
✓
77
6
Wimbledon men
Singles
2nd Round
L.Pouille
✓
6
77
6
G.Barrère
1
6
4
