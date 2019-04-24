ATP Metz
Singles | Quarter-final
B.Paire VS G.Barrère
20 September 2019 Starting from 11:00
Arènes de Metz
LIVE - Benoît Paire - Grégoire Barrère
ATP Metz - 20 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Benoît Paire and Grégoire Barrère live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 20 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Benoît
Paire
Paire
France
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age30
ATP ranking23
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
B.Paire
✓
3
6
6
R.Gasquet
6
3
4
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bedene
✓
4
63
6
7
77
B.Paire
6
77
2
5
64
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
B.Schnur
2
4
4
B.Paire
✓
6
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Final
B.Paire
3
6
3
H.Hurkacz
✓
6
3
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Semifinal
B.Paire
✓
1
6
6
S.Johnson
6
0
0
View more matches
Grégoire
Barrère
Barrère
France
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age25
ATP ranking98
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
A.Hoang
6
66
2
G.Barrère
✓
3
78
6
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
G.Barrère
✓
6
6
H.Hurkacz
2
2
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
G.Barrère
2
2
2
D.Goffin
✓
6
6
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
G.Barrère
✓
77
6
4
65
77
C.Norrie
64
4
6
77
62
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
1st Round
G.Barrère
65
0
C.Norrie
✓
77
6
View more matches
