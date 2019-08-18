ATP Metz
Singles | 2nd Round

B.Paire VS R.Gasquet

18 September 2019 Starting from 18:00

Court Central
LIVE - Benoît Paire - Richard Gasquet

ATP Metz - 18 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Benoît Paire and Richard Gasquet live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 18 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Benoît Paire
Benoît
Paire
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.96
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
23
Previous matches
Richard Gasquet
Richard
Gasquet
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    33
ATP ranking
41
Previous matches
