ATP Metz
Singles | 2nd Round
D.Goffin VS P.Carreño
19 September 2019 Starting from 14:00
Court Central
LIVE - David Goffin - Pablo Carreño
ATP Metz - 19 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between David Goffin and Pablo Carreño live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 19 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
David
Goffin
Goffin
Belgium
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age28
ATP ranking14
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
R.Federer
✓
6
6
6
D.Goffin
2
2
0
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
P.Carreño
65
69
5
D.Goffin
✓
77
711
7
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
G.Barrère
2
2
2
D.Goffin
✓
6
6
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
C.Moutet
3
6
4
0
D.Goffin
✓
6
3
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Final
D.Medvedev
✓
77
6
D.Goffin
63
4
View more matches
Pablo
Carreño
Carreño
Spain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age28
ATP ranking62
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
J.Lenz
1
1
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
P.Carreño
65
69
5
D.Goffin
✓
77
711
7
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
P.Carreño
✓
6
63
6
6
R.Berankis
4
77
2
0
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
G.Pella
3
6
62
3
P.Carreño
✓
6
4
77
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Quarter-final
B.Paire
✓
77
1
6
P.Carreño
65
6
3
View more matches
