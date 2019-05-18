ATP Metz
Singles | 2nd Round
F.Verdasco VS F.Krajinovic
18 September 2019 Starting from 18:00
Court Central
LIVE - Fernando Verdasco - Filip Krajinovic
ATP Metz - 18 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Fernando Verdasco and Filip Krajinovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 18 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Fernando
Verdasco
Verdasco
Spain
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)87
- Age35
ATP ranking35
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
F.Verdasco
✓
6
6
S.Darcis
2
2
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
F.Verdasco
6
6
5
3
63
H.Chung
✓
1
2
7
6
77
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
F.Verdasco
✓
6
3
6
6
T.Kamke
3
6
1
2
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
F.Verdasco
4
0
A
B.Paire
✓
6
0
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
Quarter-final
F.Verdasco
4
4
L.Sonego
✓
6
6
Filip
Krajinovic
Krajinovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age27
ATP ranking49
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
P.Gojowczyk
5
4
F.Krajinovic
✓
7
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
F.Krajinovic
3
6
4
66
C.Stebe
✓
6
4
6
78
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
F.Krajinovic
2
0
A
F.Tiafoe
✓
6
0
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
F.Krajinovic
✓
3
7
6
T.Berdych
6
5
1
ATP Hamburg
Singles
Quarter-final
F.Krajinovic
6
5
2
A.Zverev
✓
2
7
6
