ATP Metz
Singles | 1st Round
F.Verdasco VS S.Darcis
16 September 2019 Starting from 18:00
Court Central
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Fernando Verdasco - Steve Darcis
ATP Metz - 16 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Fernando Verdasco and Steve Darcis live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 16 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Fernando
Verdasco
Verdasco
Spain
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)87
- Age35
ATP ranking35
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
F.Verdasco
6
6
5
3
63
H.Chung✓
1
2
7
6
77
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
F.Verdasco✓
6
3
6
6
T.Kamke
3
6
1
2
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
F.Verdasco
4
0
A
B.Paire✓
6
0
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
Quarter-final
F.Verdasco
4
4
L.Sonego✓
6
6
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
2nd Round
F.Verdasco✓
6
79
J.Kovalík
4
67
View more matches
Steve
Darcis
Darcis
Belgium
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)77
- Age35
ATP ranking178
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Darcis
5
3
3
D.Lajovic✓
7
6
6
ATP Gstaad
Singles
1st Round
S.Darcis
4
4
J.Sousa✓
6
6
ATP Bastad
Singles
1st Round
D.Novak✓
6
7
S.Darcis
2
5
Wimbledon men
Singles
2nd Round
S.Darcis
3
2
2
A
R.Bautista✓
6
6
4
Wimbledon men
Singles
1st Round
S.Darcis✓
6
6
6
M.Zverev
2
4
4
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more