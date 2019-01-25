ATP Metz
Singles | Quarter-final

F.Krajinovic VS L.Pouille

20 September 2019 Starting from 11:00

Arènes de Metz
LIVE - Filip Krajinovic - Lucas Pouille

ATP Metz - 20 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Filip Krajinovic and Lucas Pouille live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 20 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Filip Krajinovic
Filip
Krajinovic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
49
Previous matches
Lucas Pouille
Lucas
Pouille
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    81
  • Age
    25
ATP ranking
26
Previous matches
