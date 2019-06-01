ATP Metz
Singles | Quarter-final
F.Krajinovic VS ...
20 September 2019 Starting from 11:00
Arènes de Metz
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Filip Krajinovic - ...
ATP Metz - 20 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Filip Krajinovic and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 20 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Filip
Krajinovic
Krajinovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age27
ATP ranking49
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
F.Verdasco
6
4
3
F.Krajinovic
✓
3
6
6
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
P.Gojowczyk
5
4
F.Krajinovic
✓
7
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
F.Krajinovic
3
6
4
66
C.Stebe
✓
6
4
6
78
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
F.Krajinovic
2
0
A
F.Tiafoe
✓
6
0
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
F.Krajinovic
✓
3
7
6
T.Berdych
6
5
1
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more