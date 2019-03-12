ATP Metz
Singles | 1st Round
G.Barrère VS H.Hurkacz
17 September 2019 Starting from 11:30
Court Central
LIVE - Grégoire Barrère - Hubert Hurkacz
ATP Metz - 17 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Grégoire Barrère and Hubert Hurkacz live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Grégoire
Barrère
Barrère
France
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age25
ATP ranking98
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
G.Barrère
2
2
2
D.Goffin✓
6
6
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
G.Barrère✓
77
6
4
65
77
C.Norrie
64
4
6
77
62
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
1st Round
G.Barrère
65
0
C.Norrie✓
77
6
Wimbledon men
Singles
2nd Round
L.Pouille✓
6
77
6
G.Barrère
1
6
4
Wimbledon men
Singles
1st Round
A.Bublik
6
4
3
3
G.Barrère✓
3
6
6
6
View more matches
Hubert
Hurkacz
Hurkacz
Poland
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)81
- Age22
ATP ranking36
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
H.Hurkacz
6
3
78
1
4
J.Chardy✓
3
6
66
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Final
B.Paire
3
6
3
H.Hurkacz✓
6
3
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Semifinal
H.Hurkacz✓
6
6
D.Shapovalov
3
4
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Quarter-final
F.Tiafoe
6
61
1
H.Hurkacz✓
4
77
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
F.López
3
1
A
H.Hurkacz✓
6
3
View more matches
