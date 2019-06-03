ATP Metz
Singles | 1st Round
J.Struff VS P.Herbert
17 September 2019 Starting from 14:00
Court Central
LIVE - Jan-Lennard Struff - Pierre-Hugues Herbert
ATP Metz - 17 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Jan-Lennard Struff and Pierre-Hugues Herbert live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Jan-Lennard
Struff
Struff
Germany
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)87
- Age29
ATP ranking39
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
J.Isner✓
6
77
77
J.Struff
3
64
65
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff✓
6
6
6
C.Ruud
4
4
2
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
D.Medvedev✓
6
6
J.Struff
2
1
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
J.Struff✓
6
65
78
S.Tsitsipas
4
77
66
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
I.Karlovic
5
64
J.Struff✓
7
77
View more matches
Pierre-Hugues
Herbert
Herbert
France
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age28
ATP ranking55
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
P.Herbert
4
2
78
5
A.De Minaur✓
6
6
66
7
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
S.Querrey✓
77
77
P.Herbert
62
61
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
P.Herbert
3
5
D.Shapovalov✓
6
7
ATP Washington
Singles
2nd Round
M.Kecmanovic✓
3
6
77
P.Herbert
6
4
65
ATP Atlanta
Singles
2nd Round
A.Popyrin✓
7
6
P.Herbert
5
3
View more matches
