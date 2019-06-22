ATP Metz
Singles | Quarter-final
J.Tsonga VS N.Basilashvili
20 September 2019 Starting from 18:00
Court Central
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga - Nikoloz Basilashvili
ATP Metz - 20 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Nikoloz Basilashvili live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 20 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Jo-Wilfried
Tsonga
Tsonga
France
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)91
- Age34
ATP ranking61
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
P.Herbert
3
4
J.Tsonga
✓
6
6
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
P.Andújar
6
1
2
J.Tsonga
✓
3
6
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Tsonga
6
77
4
65
5
T.Sandgren
✓
1
62
6
77
7
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff
✓
6
6
J.Tsonga
2
2
ATP Washington
Singles
3rd Round
K.Edmund
✓
4
6
6
J.Tsonga
6
3
4
View more matches
Nikoloz
Basilashvili
Basilashvili
Georgia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)79
- Age27
ATP ranking17
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Maden
2
66
N.Basilashvili
✓
6
78
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
D.Koepfer
✓
6
77
4
6
N.Basilashvili
3
65
6
1
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
J.Brooksby
6
63
5
2
N.Basilashvili
✓
3
77
7
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Fucsovics
6
4
2
6
3
N.Basilashvili
✓
3
6
6
3
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
A.Rublev
✓
64
6
6
N.Basilashvili
77
4
2
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more