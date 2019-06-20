ATP Metz
Singles | Quarter-final
J.Tsonga VS ...
20 September 2019 Starting from 11:00
Arènes de Metz
LIVE - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga - ...
ATP Metz - 20 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 20 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Jo-Wilfried
Tsonga
France
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)91
- Age34
ATP ranking61
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
P.Herbert
3
4
J.Tsonga
✓
6
6
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
P.Andújar
6
1
2
J.Tsonga
✓
3
6
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Tsonga
6
77
4
65
5
T.Sandgren
✓
1
62
6
77
7
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff
✓
6
6
J.Tsonga
2
2
ATP Washington
Singles
3rd Round
K.Edmund
✓
4
6
6
J.Tsonga
6
3
4
View more matches
