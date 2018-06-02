ATP Metz
Singles | 1st Round
J.Lenz VS P.Carreño
17 September 2019 Starting from 15:30
Court 1
Match
LIVE - Julian Lenz - Pablo Carreño
ATP Metz - 17 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Julian Lenz and Pablo Carreño live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:30 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Julian
Lenz
Lenz
Germany
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age26
ATP ranking270
Pablo
Carreño
Carreño
Spain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age28
ATP ranking62
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
P.Carreño
65
69
5
D.Goffin✓
77
711
7
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
P.Carreño✓
6
63
6
6
R.Berankis
4
77
2
0
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
G.Pella
3
6
62
3
P.Carreño✓
6
4
77
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Quarter-final
B.Paire✓
77
1
6
P.Carreño
65
6
3
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
P.Carreño✓
79
6
L.Sonego
67
0
