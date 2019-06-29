ATP Metz
Singles | 2nd Round
L.Sonego VS L.Pouille
19 September 2019 Starting from 14:00
Court Central
ATP Metz - 19 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Lorenzo Sonego and Lucas Pouille live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 19 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Lorenzo
Sonego
Sonego
Italy
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age24
ATP ranking51
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
L.Sonego
✓
6
77
O.Otte
2
62
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
P.Andújar
✓
6
6
6
L.Sonego
2
4
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
L.Sonego
✓
6
6
6
M.Granollers
3
4
4
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
P.Carreño
✓
79
6
L.Sonego
67
0
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
D.Džumhur
1
4
L.Sonego
✓
6
6
Lucas
Pouille
Pouille
France
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)81
- Age25
ATP ranking26
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
D.Evans
✓
6
6
64
6
L.Pouille
4
3
77
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
P.Kohlschreiber
3
6
4
4
L.Pouille
✓
6
4
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Djokovic
✓
77
6
L.Pouille
62
1
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
L.Pouille
✓
63
6
6
K.Khachanov
77
4
2
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
D.Shapovalov
4
4
L.Pouille
✓
6
6
