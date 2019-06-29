ATP Metz
Singles | 2nd Round

L.Sonego VS L.Pouille

19 September 2019 Starting from 14:00

Court Central
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Lorenzo Sonego - Lucas Pouille

ATP Metz - 19 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Lorenzo Sonego and Lucas Pouille live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 19 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Lorenzo Sonego
Lorenzo
Sonego
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    73
  • Age
    24
ATP ranking
51
Previous matches
View more matches
Lucas Pouille
Lucas
Pouille
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    81
  • Age
    25
ATP ranking
26
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Relentless Novak Djokovic beats Lucas Pouille to reach semi-finals

ATP Cincinnati
17/08/2019

Tennis news - Nick Kyrgios cruises past Lorenzo Sonego in Cincinnati

ATP Cincinnati
13/08/2019

Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer gets 350th Grand Slam win after downing Lucas Pouille

Wimbledon
06/07/2019

Italy's Lorenzo Sonego downs Miomir Kecmanovic to win Antalya Open

ATP Antalya
29/06/2019