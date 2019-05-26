ATP Metz
Singles | 1st Round

L.Sonego VS O.Otte

17 September 2019 Starting from 15:30

Court 1
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Lorenzo Sonego - Oscar Otte

ATP Metz - 17 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Lorenzo Sonego and Oscar Otte live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:30 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Lorenzo Sonego
Lorenzo
Sonego
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    73
  • Age
    24
ATP ranking
51
Previous matches
View more matches
Oscar Otte
Oscar
Otte
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.96
  • Weight (Kg)
    77
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
157
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Nick Kyrgios cruises past Lorenzo Sonego in Cincinnati

ATP Cincinnati
13/08/2019

Italy's Lorenzo Sonego downs Miomir Kecmanovic to win Antalya Open

ATP Antalya
29/06/2019

French Open 2019: Roger Federer outclasses Oscar Otte to ease through

Roland-Garros
29/05/2019

French Open 2019: Roger Federer triumphant on Roland Garros return

Roland-Garros
26/05/2019