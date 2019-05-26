ATP Metz
Singles | 1st Round
L.Sonego VS O.Otte
17 September 2019 Starting from 15:30
Court 1
Match
LIVE - Lorenzo Sonego - Oscar Otte
ATP Metz - 17 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Lorenzo Sonego and Oscar Otte live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:30 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Lorenzo
Sonego
Sonego
Italy
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age24
ATP ranking51
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
P.Andújar✓
6
6
6
L.Sonego
2
4
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
L.Sonego✓
6
6
6
M.Granollers
3
4
4
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
P.Carreño✓
79
6
L.Sonego
67
0
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
D.Džumhur
1
4
L.Sonego✓
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
N.Kyrgios✓
7
6
L.Sonego
5
4
Oscar
Otte
Otte
Germany
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)77
- Age26
ATP ranking157
Previous matches
Roland-Garros men
Singles
2nd Round
O.Otte
4
3
4
R.Federer✓
6
6
6
Roland-Garros men
Singles
1st Round
M.Jaziri
3
1
6
0
O.Otte✓
6
6
4
6
ATP Stockholm
Singles
2nd Round
O.Otte
64
6
3
T.Sandgren✓
77
3
6
ATP Stockholm
Singles
1st Round
O.Otte✓
6
7
J.Zopp
3
5
French Open men
Singles
1st Round
O.Otte
6
5
2
1
M.Berrettini✓
3
7
6
6
