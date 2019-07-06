ATP Metz
Singles | Semifinal
L.Pouille VS J.Tsonga
21 September 2019 Starting from 15:30
Court Central
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Lucas Pouille - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
ATP Metz - 21 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Lucas Pouille and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:30 on 21 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Lucas
Pouille
Pouille
France
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)81
- Age25
ATP ranking26
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
Quarter-final
F.Krajinovic
6
5
2
L.Pouille
✓
4
7
6
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
L.Sonego
1
4
L.Pouille
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
D.Evans
✓
6
6
64
6
L.Pouille
4
3
77
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
P.Kohlschreiber
3
6
4
4
L.Pouille
✓
6
4
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Djokovic
✓
77
6
L.Pouille
62
1
View more matches
Jo-Wilfried
Tsonga
Tsonga
France
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)91
- Age34
ATP ranking61
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Tsonga
✓
5
6
4
N.Basilashvili
7
3
1
A
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
P.Herbert
3
4
J.Tsonga
✓
6
6
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
P.Andújar
6
1
2
J.Tsonga
✓
3
6
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Tsonga
6
77
4
65
5
T.Sandgren
✓
1
62
6
77
7
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff
✓
6
6
J.Tsonga
2
2
View more matches
