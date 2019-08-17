ATP Metz
Singles | 1st Round
M.Granollers VS R.Gasquet
17 September 2019 Starting from 14:00
Court Central
LIVE - Marcel Granollers - Richard Gasquet
ATP Metz - 17 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Marcel Granollers and Richard Gasquet live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Marcel
Granollers
Granollers
Spain
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)77
- Age33
ATP ranking100
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
L.Sonego✓
6
6
6
M.Granollers
3
4
4
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
2nd Round
F.Fognini✓
4
6
6
M.Granollers
6
3
4
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
1st Round
L.Gómez
0
1
M.Granollers✓
6
6
ATP Newport
Singles
Semifinal
M.Granollers
65
6
4
A.Bublik✓
77
3
6
ATP Newport
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Zverev
3
0
M.Granollers✓
6
6
Richard
Gasquet
Gasquet
France
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age33
ATP ranking41
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Berrettini✓
6
6
2
6
R.Gasquet
4
3
6
2
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Semifinal
R.Gasquet
3
4
D.Goffin✓
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Bautista
62
6
2
R.Gasquet✓
77
3
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
D.Schwartzman
66
3
R.Gasquet✓
78
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
R.Gasquet✓
7
77
F.Delbonis
5
61
