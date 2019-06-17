ATP Metz
Singles | 1st Round
M.Copil VS G.Simon
18 September 2019 Starting from 11:00
Arènes de Metz
Match
LIVE - Marius Copil - Gilles Simon
ATP Metz - 18 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Marius Copil and Gilles Simon live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 18 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Marius
Copil
Copil
Romania
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)86
- Age28
ATP ranking87
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils✓
6
6
6
M.Copil
3
2
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
U.Humbert
3
7
611
6
1
M.Copil✓
6
5
713
4
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
P.Carreño✓
6
63
6
M.Copil
3
77
4
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
M.Copil✓
6
3
6
M.Kližan
4
6
3
ATP Washington
Singles
2nd Round
M.Cilic✓
77
77
M.Copil
64
64
Gilles
Simon
Simon
France
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age34
ATP ranking37
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Rublev✓
6
0
G.Simon
2
0
A
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
B.Fratangelo
7
5
5
5
G.Simon✓
5
7
7
7
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
P.Carreño✓
7
77
G.Simon
5
64
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
R.Albot✓
6
6
G.Simon
4
2
ATP Washington
Singles
2nd Round
G.Simon
4
65
N.Kyrgios✓
6
77
