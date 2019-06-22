ATP Metz
Singles | 1st Round
P.Andújar VS J.Tsonga
17 September 2019 Starting from 18:00
Court Central
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Pablo Andújar - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
ATP Metz - 17 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Pablo Andújar and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Pablo
Andújar
Andújar
Spain
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age33
ATP ranking52
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
G.Monfils✓
6
6
6
P.Andújar
1
2
2
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
P.Andújar✓
6
6
6
A.Bublik
4
3
2
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
P.Andújar✓
6
6
6
L.Sonego
2
4
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
K.Edmund
6
61
5
7
2
P.Andújar✓
3
77
7
5
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
F.López✓
6
1
7
P.Andújar
4
6
5
View more matches
Jo-Wilfried
Tsonga
Tsonga
France
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)91
- Age34
ATP ranking61
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Tsonga
6
77
4
65
5
T.Sandgren✓
1
62
6
77
7
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff✓
6
6
J.Tsonga
2
2
ATP Washington
Singles
3rd Round
K.Edmund✓
4
6
6
J.Tsonga
6
3
4
ATP Washington
Singles
2nd Round
J.Tsonga✓
6
2
7
K.Khachanov
4
6
5
ATP Washington
Singles
1st Round
B.Schnur
4
62
J.Tsonga✓
6
77
View more matches
