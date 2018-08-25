ATP Metz
Singles | Quarter-final

P.Carreño VS A.Bedene

20 September 2019 Starting from 11:00

Arènes de Metz
LIVE - Pablo Carreño - Aljaž Bedene

ATP Metz - 20 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Pablo Carreño and Aljaž Bedene live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 20 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Pablo Carreño
Pablo
Carreño
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    78
  • Age
    28
ATP ranking
62
Previous matches
Aljaž Bedene
Aljaž
Bedene
SloveniaSlovenia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    72
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
76
Previous matches
