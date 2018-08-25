ATP Metz
Singles | Quarter-final
P.Carreño VS A.Bedene
20 September 2019 Starting from 11:00
Arènes de Metz
LIVE - Pablo Carreño - Aljaž Bedene
ATP Metz - 20 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Pablo Carreño and Aljaž Bedene live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 20 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Pablo
Carreño
Carreño
Spain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age28
ATP ranking62
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
D.Goffin
3
2
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
J.Lenz
1
1
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
P.Carreño
65
69
5
D.Goffin
✓
77
711
7
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
P.Carreño
✓
6
63
6
6
R.Berankis
4
77
2
0
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
G.Pella
3
6
62
3
P.Carreño
✓
6
4
77
6
View more matches
Aljaž
Bedene
Bedene
Slovenia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age30
ATP ranking76
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bedene
✓
711
6
G.Simon
69
2
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
A.Bedene
✓
6
6
R.Roumane
4
4
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
A.Zverev
✓
64
77
6
77
A.Bedene
77
64
3
63
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bedene
✓
4
63
6
7
77
B.Paire
6
77
2
5
64
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Kovalík
3
4
5
A.Bedene
✓
6
6
7
View more matches
