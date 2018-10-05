ATP Metz
Singles | 1st Round

P.Gojowczyk VS F.Krajinovic

16 September 2019 Starting from 18:00

Court Central
LIVE - Peter Gojowczyk - Filip Krajinovic

ATP Metz - 16 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Peter Gojowczyk and Filip Krajinovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 16 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Peter Gojowczyk
Peter
Gojowczyk
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    83
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
89
Filip Krajinovic
Filip
Krajinovic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
51
