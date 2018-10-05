ATP Metz
Singles | 1st Round
P.Gojowczyk VS F.Krajinovic
16 September 2019 Starting from 18:00
Court Central
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Peter Gojowczyk - Filip Krajinovic
ATP Metz - 16 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Peter Gojowczyk and Filip Krajinovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 16 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Peter
Gojowczyk
Gojowczyk
Germany
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age30
ATP ranking89
Previous matches
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
B.Coric✓
2
6
77
P.Gojowczyk
6
1
62
ATP Washington
Singles
Semifinal
D.Medvedev✓
6
6
P.Gojowczyk
2
2
ATP Washington
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Gojowczyk✓
6
4
6
K.Edmund
3
6
3
ATP Washington
Singles
3rd Round
M.Raonic
4
4
P.Gojowczyk✓
6
6
ATP Washington
Singles
2nd Round
P.Gojowczyk✓
6
78
A.De Minaur
3
66
View more matches
Filip
Krajinovic
Krajinovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age27
ATP ranking51
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
F.Krajinovic
3
6
4
66
C.Stebe✓
6
4
6
78
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
F.Krajinovic
2
0
A
F.Tiafoe✓
6
0
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
F.Krajinovic✓
3
7
6
T.Berdych
6
5
1
ATP Hamburg
Singles
Quarter-final
F.Krajinovic
6
5
2
A.Zverev✓
2
7
6
ATP Hamburg
Singles
2nd Round
F.Krajinovic✓
66
7
6
M.Kližan
78
5
1
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
01/06/2019
French Open 2019: Stefanos Tsitsipas overcomes Filip Krajinovic in third round
Roland-Garros
11/03/2019
Tennis news - Roger Federer wins Indian Wells opener, Kei Nishikori survives three-setter
Indian Wells Masters