ATP Metz
Singles | 2nd Round

P.Herbert VS J.Tsonga

19 September 2019 Starting from 18:00

Court Central
LIVE - Pierre-Hugues Herbert - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

ATP Metz - 19 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 19 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert
Pierre-Hugues
Herbert
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    28
ATP ranking
55
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
Jo-Wilfried
Tsonga
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    91
  • Age
    34
ATP ranking
61
