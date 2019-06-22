ATP Metz
Singles | 2nd Round
P.Herbert VS J.Tsonga
19 September 2019 Starting from 18:00
Court Central
ATP Metz - 19 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 19 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Pierre-Hugues
Herbert
Herbert
France
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age28
ATP ranking55
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff
63
4
P.Herbert
✓
77
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
P.Herbert
4
2
78
5
A.De Minaur
✓
6
6
66
7
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
S.Querrey
✓
77
77
P.Herbert
62
61
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
P.Herbert
3
5
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
7
ATP Washington
Singles
2nd Round
M.Kecmanovic
✓
3
6
77
P.Herbert
6
4
65
Jo-Wilfried
Tsonga
Tsonga
France
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)91
- Age34
ATP ranking61
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
P.Andújar
6
1
2
J.Tsonga
✓
3
6
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Tsonga
6
77
4
65
5
T.Sandgren
✓
1
62
6
77
7
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff
✓
6
6
J.Tsonga
2
2
ATP Washington
Singles
3rd Round
K.Edmund
✓
4
6
6
J.Tsonga
6
3
4
ATP Washington
Singles
2nd Round
J.Tsonga
✓
6
2
7
K.Khachanov
4
6
5
