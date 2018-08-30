ATP Metz
Singles | 1st Round

U.Humbert VS Y.Maden

18 September 2019 Starting from 11:00

Arènes de Metz
LIVE - Ugo Humbert - Yannick Maden

ATP Metz - 18 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Ugo Humbert and Yannick Maden live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 18 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Ugo Humbert
Ugo
Humbert
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
65
Previous matches
Yannick Maden
Yannick
Maden
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
129
Previous matches
