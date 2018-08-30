ATP Metz
Singles | 1st Round
U.Humbert VS Y.Maden
18 September 2019 Starting from 11:00
Arènes de Metz
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Ugo Humbert - Yannick Maden
ATP Metz - 18 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ugo Humbert and Yannick Maden live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 18 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ugo
Humbert
Humbert
France
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
ATP ranking65
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
U.Humbert
3
7
611
6
1
M.Copil✓
6
5
713
4
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
B.Paire✓
3
77
6
U.Humbert
6
62
3
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
B.Fratangelo
6
3
2
U.Humbert✓
3
6
6
ATP Atlanta
Singles
2nd Round
U.Humbert
2
2
M.Kecmanovic✓
6
6
ATP Atlanta
Singles
1st Round
U.Humbert✓
77
6
C.Gromley
62
2
View more matches
Yannick
Maden
Maden
Germany
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age29
ATP ranking129
Previous matches
Roland-Garros men
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Maden
1
2
4
R.Nadal✓
6
6
6
Roland-Garros men
Singles
1st Round
Y.Maden✓
77
7
6
K.Coppejans
6
5
3
ATP Munich
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín✓
6
6
Y.Maden
4
2
ATP Budapest
Singles
1st Round
Y.Maden
3
6
4
P.Cuevas✓
6
3
6
ATP Sofia
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Maden
63
6
4
M.Fucsovics✓
77
3
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more