ATP Metz
Singles | 2nd Round
Y.Maden VS N.Basilashvili
19 September 2019 Starting from 18:00
Court Central
LIVE - Yannick Maden - Nikoloz Basilashvili
ATP Metz - 19 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Yannick Maden and Nikoloz Basilashvili live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 19 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Yannick
Maden
Maden
Germany
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age29
ATP ranking129
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
U.Humbert
4
710
4
Y.Maden
✓
6
68
6
Roland-Garros men
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Maden
1
2
4
R.Nadal
✓
6
6
6
Roland-Garros men
Singles
1st Round
Y.Maden
✓
77
7
6
K.Coppejans
6
5
3
ATP Munich
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
✓
6
6
Y.Maden
4
2
ATP Budapest
Singles
1st Round
Y.Maden
3
6
4
P.Cuevas
✓
6
3
6
View more matches
Nikoloz
Basilashvili
Basilashvili
Georgia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)79
- Age27
ATP ranking17
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
D.Koepfer
✓
6
77
4
6
N.Basilashvili
3
65
6
1
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
J.Brooksby
6
63
5
2
N.Basilashvili
✓
3
77
7
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Fucsovics
6
4
2
6
3
N.Basilashvili
✓
3
6
6
3
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
A.Rublev
✓
64
6
6
N.Basilashvili
77
4
2
Montreal Masters
Singles
3rd Round
N.Basilashvili
5
7
65
A.Zverev
✓
7
5
77
View more matches
