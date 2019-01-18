ATP Metz
Singles | 2nd Round

Y.Maden VS N.Basilashvili

19 September 2019 Starting from 18:00

Court Central
LIVE - Yannick Maden - Nikoloz Basilashvili

ATP Metz - 19 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Yannick Maden and Nikoloz Basilashvili live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 19 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Yannick Maden
Yannick
Maden
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
129
Previous matches
Nikoloz Basilashvili
Nikoloz
Basilashvili
GeorgiaGeorgia
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    79
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
17
Previous matches
