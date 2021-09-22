Andy Murray’s upturn in fortunes continued as he eased into the quarter finals of the Moselle Open with a 6-3 6-3 win over Vasek Pospisil.

His latest win was never really in doubt, as he served well and dominated his opponent with changes of pace from the back of the court.

Murray passed up a break point in the opening game, but it set the tone for the contest as the Brit probed for openings.

The 34-year-old was happy to rally with Pospisil from the back of the court, seemingly confident he would not be overpowered.

Pospisil’s serve then deserted him in the seventh game. A double fault gifted Murray three break points and he compounded it with a second to hand the Scot the break.

Murry was happy to mix topspin and slice. A wicked sliced backhand earned him set point, and a wild forehand from the Canadian enabled the two-time Wimbledon champion to move ahead.

There often tend to be bumps in the road for Murray, and he was left chuntering to himself after losing his serve at the start of the second set.

Murray threatened to boil over, and was forced to apologise after hitting a ball away in frustration. But he steeled himself and continued to deploy the backhand slice as an attacking weapon. It helped him break back in the sixth game.

A slice down the line proved too hot for an advancing Pospisil to handle, and the Canadian compounded the error with a double fault.

With confidence high once again, Murray stepped in and broke Pospisil in the eighth game. Pospisil’s racket took some punishment as his game unravelled, and Murray closed out the match with a love hold to book his place in the last eight in Metz.

