Andy Murray was happy to report that his body “feels good” after he beat Vasek Pospisil to book his place in the last eight of the Moselle Open.

Murray saw off the Canadian in straight sets, 6-3 6-3, on Wednesday evening to secure back-to-back victories for the first time since Wimbledon.

The former world number one will now play his first ATP Tour quarter-final in almost two years, against either top seed Hubert Hurkacz or Lucas Pouille and says his game is starting to improve.

“This period has been the most tournaments I’ve played [recently] and my body feels good,” Murray said after the match.

“I’m starting to gain just a little bit of confidence with each match. [I’m] starting to see the points and how I want to play them again, which is great.

“There have been times in the past year where I’ve been a little bit confused and not seeing how the points are developing and stuff, which for me was always a strong part of my game and it made me feel quite uncomfortable on the court when I was feeling that way.

I’m starting to get that back and the results are coming and my tennis is getting better.

Murray had lost to Pospisil only once previously and began their match on Wednesday in the ascendancy.

He passed up a break point in the opening game, but made the breakthrough in the seventh as his opponent’s serve deserted him.

Pospisil secured a break at the beginning of the second set, but Murray stormed back to win two games on the Canadian’s serve to see out victory in straight sets.

"I was trying to make him work a lot on his own service games," Murray said.

"He’s got an excellent serve and likes to dictate with the first ball after the serve, so I was trying to focus on getting lots of returns back, and then when I got the opportunity on the second serve, try and put some pressure on him. I think I did that well."

