Andy Murray is seeking form and fitness as he looks to finish his 2021 season strongly.

Murray rolled back the years with an impressive display against world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round of the US Open last month and was unfortunate not to beat the Greek, eventually losing the fiery match in five sets.

The three-time Grand Slam champion has played in seven tour-level events this season. He was most recently knocked out of the ATP Challenger Tour event in Rennes in straight sets at the Round of 16 stage on September 15.

Ahead of his first-round clash against Ugo Humbert at the Moselle Open in Metz on Tuesday, Murray's aim right now is simply to play more matches.

"I played a good match there [at the US Open] in terms of the level,” Murray said in his pre-tournament press conference.

"I didn’t get the outcome I wanted, but I played well so it is good to know that level of tennis is still there against the best players.

"You need to try to maintain that. I need to be playing matches and want to compete as much as I can between now and the end of the year.

"I won’t have a few weeks to prepare for each tournament, but it will be more like a few days. But that is the challenge. I have to do my best in these next couple of months.”

Murray says winning consecutive matches would greatly aid him as he looks to return to the top of the men's game aged 34.

He added: "I want to be winning matches but just build up some robustness and get my body used to competing again on a regular basis.

"If I win four or five matches in a week, then I might have to take a break the following week, but that hasn’t been the case the last few tournaments, so while I am feeling good physically, I just want to try and play."

