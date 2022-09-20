Gilles Simon - David Goffin

G. Simon vs D. Goffin | Metz
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 20.09.2022 | Court Patrice Dominguez
Not started
G. Simon
G. Simon
D. Goffin
D. Goffin
20/09
Players Overview

Gilles-Simon-headshot
GillesSimon
France
France
  • ATP ranking175
  • ATP points302
  • Age37
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-
David-Goffin-headshot
DavidGoffin
Belgium
Belgium
  • ATP ranking62
  • ATP points770
  • Age31
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Gilles-Simon-headshot
GillesSimon
France
France
David-Goffin-headshot
DavidGoffin
Belgium
Belgium
2

Wins

5 matches

3

Wins

Recent matches

G. Simon

D. Goffin

LIVE MATCH: Gilles Simon vs David Goffin

ATP Metz - 20 September 2022

Follow the ATP Metz Tennis match between Gilles Simon and David Goffin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 20 September 2022.

Find up to date ATP Metz results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

